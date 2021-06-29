JKCA asks cricketers, employees to get vaccinated

Srinagar, June 28: With an aim to restart cricket activities in full rhythm J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) has asked all the cricketers and its employees to get COVID 19 vaccination done at the earliest .

In this regard JKCA issued a notice on Monday in which all cricketers and its employees have been asked to furnish vaccination certificates.

“All the cricketers and JKCA employees are informed to submit COVID 19 vaccination certificates in the JKCA by or before June 30 to enable this office to allow them to enter Stadium premises and JKCA offices at both Jammu and Srinagar. Anybody failing to submit certificates wouldn’t be allowed to enter stadium premises or office,” reads JKCA notice issued by Member Administration.

“In order to avoid any inconvenience, all the players, JKCA employees who have not been vaccinated till date are requested to get vaccination against COVID19 immediately and produce the certificate of vaccination to JKCA to avoid any inconvenience,” order said.

JKCA has also asked all the cricketers and employees to follow COVID19 SOP’s strictly.