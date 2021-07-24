JKCSF anguished over 'surveillance of phones of leaders, journalists'

Srinagar, July 24: Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) in a statement has expressed anguish over the ‘reported surveillance of phones of political leaders, journalists, activists, businessmen and others in J&K.’

Chairman, JKCSF, Abdul QayoomWani here in a statement said “phone is a privacy and imploring surveillance on this kind of exclusive privacy was the open violation of fundamental rights of a community and its individuals, which he said is the basic human right and muzzling the privacy of individuals of a society by surveillance on mobile phones, what else was left free to be called the privacy.”

“Wani said such surveillance over the phones of political and religious leaders, and journalists, activists as reported in the news must be ended and these leaders should be allowed to speak in a free and fair atmosphere,” the statement reads.