JKCSF meets to discuss issue of rising suicides, social evils

Srinagar, July 31: A daylong meeting of working-body of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) was held at the Srinagar headquarters here under the chairmanship of Abdul Qayoom Wani.

According to a statement issued here, the meeting was attended by all central, provincial and district officials. “In the meeting it was resolved that JKCSF is developing a strategy to meet religious scholars, student leaders, intellectuals, writers, journalists, lawyers, Doctors Association for a comprehensive program to develop a joint strategy to eradicate drug addiction, alcoholism, immorality and all other social evils. The meeting also expressed concern over the rising number of suicides. The meeting called on the government to take strict measures to curb drug menace and crack down drug traffickers at the grassroot level and said that the JKCSF would support every step taken in this regard for the betterment of the society.”

“The meeting passed a resolution in which it was decided that JKCSF will soon launch a blood donation camp with COVID in mind and JKCSF officials should fulfil their responsibilities by donating. A seminar will be organised in which all the sensible people of the society viz religious scholars, doctors, lawyers, intellectuals, writers, psychiatrists students will be invited to discuss the remedial measures and a sincere effort will be made to adopt a comprehensive joint strategy to curb the menace of misbehaviour and waywardness amid drugs, alcoholism which lead to the suicides in the society,” it said.

Abdul Qayoom Wani appealed all the leaders and members to use their personal influence to make the organisation more active at the district level, by playing part in eradicating the corruption.