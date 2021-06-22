JKFA condoles demise of young footballer

Srinagar, June 22: J&K Football Association (JKFA) Tuesday condoled the demise of a young footballer who collapsed and passed away while playing on Monday.

In a statement issued here, JKFA has condoled the demise of Azaan Aslam of Baghat Barzulla Srinagar.

"J&K Football Association deeply mourn the demise of Azaan Aslam, an upcoming grassroot footballer of Baghat Barzulla Srinagar who passed away on June 20 after falling unconscious while playing," the JKFA statement read.

"J&K Football Association shares the grief with the bereaved family and prays to the Almighty Allah to bestow peace upon the departed soul and give forbearance to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss," the statement said.