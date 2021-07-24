JKFA Professional League | J&K Bank FC, Kashmir Avengers FC win matches

Srinagar, July 24: J&K Bank FC and Kashmir Avengers FC won their respective matches in the JKFA Professional football league at Synthetic Turf TRC Ground here on Saturday .

After the Eid holiday break , matches of the Professional League resumed on Saturday with two matches played during the day.

The first match of the day was between two table toppers, J&K Bank FC and Downtown Heroes FC.Prem scored all important goal for J&K Bank, with five minutes remaining in the game. Bank FC won by 1-0 and stretched its lead at top of the points table to three points. Downtown Heroes FC remains at second place with nine points. Prem was declared man of the match.

The second match of the day was played between Kashmir Avengers FC and Sports Council Football Academy. The clash between two bottom placed sides turned out as one sided affair as Avengers beat SFA by 5-0 goals.