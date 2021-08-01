JKFA Professional League | J&K Bank lifts cup

Srinagar, Aug 1: The top football side of J&K, the J&K Bank FC has once again stamped its authority as they lifted the inaugural JKFA Professional League title.

In its last match, J&K Bank FC who had won six out six matches played were held to a draw by Kashmir Avengers FC at Synthetic Turf TRC ground , here on Saturday. For Bank FC it was formality as they had already secured the title while as for Avengers they needed a win to stay in contention for qualification into second division I-League. However, as the match turned out as 1-1 draw , Kashmir Avengers missed the qualification ticket .

J&K Bank FC with this another major title under their belt have almost won the major events held in J&K during the last couple of years.

This was the inaugural league organised by J&K Football Association and involved eight teams which included J&K Bank, Real Kashmir FC, SCFA , Downtown Heroes FC, Kashmir Avengers FC, Hyderya Sports, Lone Star and Shaheen FC Jammu.

In the league five teams were vying for qualification into second division I-League.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, PK Pole was the chief guest on the occasion while as Md. Ashraf Bhat, Special Secretary YSS, Sarmad Hafeez Secretary Tourism Dept. Dr. M.Y Itoo, Director Budget Finance Department, Nuzhat Gul, Secretary JKSC , Nuzhat Ara, Div. Sports Officer JKSC were amoung guests present.

The guests distributed prizes, mementos among the winners and runner-up teams. They also distributed certificates of merits to the representatives of print and electronic media and other agencies who contributed to making the Professional League a success.