Srinagar, Aug 4: J&K Football Association (JKFA) is going to conduct Futsal Tournament from August 10.

The event would be held for Premier and Super Division teams. In this regard JKFA has asked clubs to register and send their enteris to JKFA office upto August 6. In the notice JKFA has made it clear that only 24 teams would participate in the event and entries would be done on a first come first serve basis.