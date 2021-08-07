JKHARA seeks special package for tour and travel operators

Srinagar, Aug 7: Jammu and Kashmir Hotels and Restaurants Association (JKHARA) jointly hosted meeting with Restaurant Association Kashmir (RAK) to deliberate on issues confronting the hospitality sector in Kashmir.

According to a statement issued here, President JKHARA Showkat Chowdary urged LG Administration to announce special packages for the travel and tour operators who are the main pillars of tourism promotion of any destination for upcoming winter season.

“All the associations associated with tourism industry in the Jammu and Kashmir should work together for the betterment and upliftment of tourism sector and work jointly to chalk out new plans to be discussed with UT and central ministries,” Chowdhary said.

Speaking on the occasion, Rauf Punjabi, advisor JKHARA said, "We have lost hopes of compensation from the administration but at this crucial stage we request them to stop implementing taxes on us in one way or another. We need time to stand up again in order to boost our economic situation".

General Secretary, JKHARA, Manzoor Pakhtoon appreciated JKTDC for launching cruise kind of floating restaurant with modern technology.

President RAK, Sheikh Feroz while speaking on the occasion said that other states are enjoying ease up business schemes, while Kashmir administration is yet to implement the same. "The restaurants that had been established just a few months or a year or so before the pandemic hit the world are the worst sufferers. Most of these new ventures had been started by the youngsters to earn their bread and butter. Most of these restaurants have been completely closed as the owners could not sustain the losses of their businesses", he said.