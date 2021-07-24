J&KITCO conducts 126th board meeting

Srinagar, July 24: J&KITCO Ltd, a joint venture company, of Central and state government financial and industrial infrastructure enterprises, held its 126th Board meeting today on zoom platform.

According to statement, the meeting was organized under the chairmanship of Mohammad Shafi Pandit, IAS (retd). In this meeting, it was informed to all the board members that J&KITCO which used to be a leading premium company, after vigorous efforts, has made a remarkable comeback from the dormant stages to become a full compliance company.

“It can now be instrumental in playing a vital role in the development by providing diverse consultancy in various fields in the UT of J&K and similarly in HP state. At present, J&KITCO has been providing consultancy in various sector particularly in preparing projects reports, for promoting skill training programmes in various job roles and entrepreneurship programmes for the unemployed youth under the aegis of NBCFDC and other renowned institutions, certification assistance in BIS-ISO/NABL, impact assessment, monitoring, and cluster programmes under SFURTI scheme of government of India.”

The meeting was attended by Madhusudan Somani (MD), Soujanya Sharma (Director), D K Jain (advisor), Praveen Acharya (advisor), K Sanjeev Dogra (COO) and nominees of the institution representing the board, including J&K SICOP and J&K SFC.