JKPL Edition 1 | Birch Blasters Burzhama, Ali Jana Cricket Club emerge winners

Srinagar, July 25: Birch Blasters Burzhama today beat Elegant Strikers in the first match played here. After winning the toss, Birch Blasters Burzhama chose to bat first and posted a total of 151 runs for the loss of 9 wickets. Umer scored 43 of 27 balls while Waseem scored 25 of 23 balls. For Elegant Strikers Syed Sagar and Shifayat Nazir took 3 wickets each.

Chasing the target, Elegent Strikers were bundled out on 135 runs. Qamran Iqbal scored 51 of 41 balls and Asim Bashir made 31 of 29 balls.

For Birch Blasters Burzhama Owais Baba was pick of the bowlers and claimed 3 wickets. Owais Baba for his outstanding bowling performance was declared Man of the Match.

The second match was played between R.Co Tigers and Ali Jana Cricket Club. R.Co Tigers won the toss and elected to bat. They posted a target of 157 losing 8 wickets. Akash Ayoub (41 of 37 balls) and Sarsheel Abbas (29 of 19 balls) were among the leading run-scorers. For Ali Jana Cricket Club Dr Waqar took 4 wickets. Batting second Ali Jana Cricket Club chased the target in 19th over losing 4 wickets. Wahid Teli (55 of 40) and Asif Ramzan (33 of 29) were top scorers for their team. Umer took 2 wickets for R.Co Tigers. Dr Waqar for his outstanding bowling performance was adjudged as man of the match.