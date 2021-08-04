‘J&K’s public libraries moving into digital era’

Srinagar, Aug 4: Director Libraries and Research Muhammad Rafi Wednesday took stock of the infrastructure requirement in public libraries for upgrading these institutions as productive e-learning-cum-career counselling centers for dissemination of career and occupational information.

Chairing a meeting of the incharges of public libraries at S P S Library complex here, the Director Libraries said that in pursuance to the instructions issued by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for digitally transforming the public libraries in J&K, the Department of Libraries had embarked on the mission to reposition these important institutions as multipurpose facilities, providing varied services considering the needs of users, especially the youth, in the modern digital era.

The Director Libraries said that initially the facility of e-learning-cum-career counselling would be provided in the central libraries and district libraries of J&K.

“As a part of this initiative, state-of-the-art IT hubs are being set up at S R S Library Jammu and S P S Library Srinagar in convergence with the Smart City Mission while the digital transformation of the district libraries will be undertaken in convergence with the Mission Youth, J&K,” he said.

Rafi said that the primary requirement for public libraries to come up as fitting e-learning-cum-career counselling centers was to have spacious and well-furnished reading rooms to offer the most conducive reading atmosphere to the users.

He said that these libraries would have computer hubs with internet and interactive video-conferencing facilities for online learning and counselling.

The Director Libraries said that these libraries should be provided with potable water supply and separate washrooms for women and men so that more females use these facilities without any hindrance.

He said that once the requisite infrastructure was in place, these libraries would be linked with the National Digital Library of India (NDLI) through the institutional gateway to facilitate access of the users to around 3.5 crore academic resources including e-books, audio-books, lecture materials, thesis, reports, articles, journals, and question papers.

Rafi said that the department was also in touch with some prestigious coaching academies in the country to arrange free online coaching for J&K youth for IAS, JKAS, NEET, JEE, CAT, CLAT, SSB and other competitive examinations.

“The department has this year made available a large number of reference books for such competitive examinations,” he said.

The Director Libraries said that the digital libraries concept was a part of the project on how to reposition the public libraries in an environment of new social and technological challenges. “This novel project is aimed at rediscovering how the public libraries move forward and adapt to new technologies, new communities, new user-needs and information behaviours,” he said. “These libraries will be different from the traditional public libraries by offering both formal and informal spaces for the users with a variety of IT-enabled services.”