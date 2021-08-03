Junk and Processed food responsible for Diabetes, heart, liver disease: ICMR

Development of chronic diseases like diabetes, heart diseases and liver diseases are multifactorial in nature and eating of junk food and/ or processed food is one of these factors, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) states.
Earlier this week, while replying to a question Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar in the Lok Sabha said, “Various studies indicate that products with high content of fat, sugar or salt may increase the risk of overweight, obesity or certain Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs). Junk foods are high in calorie but low in nutritional value and lead to an excess metabolic weight leading to obesity. An obese individual is prone to life-threatening diseases which are not only limited to cholesterol or diabetes but also can cause stroke and other NCDs.”
According to a study report "India: Health of the Nation's States"-The India State-Level Disease Burden Initiative 2017, the proportion of Chronic Diseases (NCDs) have increased in India from 30.5% in 1990 to 55.4 % in 2016. The overall metabolic risk factors / causes attributable to the rise in Chronic Diseases (NCDs) include unhealthy diet as per study.
He further added, “Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will launch a nation-wide media campaign titled 'Aj Se Thoda Kam', to encourage consumers to make dietary modifications by gradually reducing the consumption of fat, sugar and salt.”
“ICMR-NIN (National Institute of Nutrition) along with FSSAI has recommended guidelines for High Fat, Salt, Sugars (HFSS) Food Labels on all Ready to Eat Foods so that consumption of these foods is moderated.”