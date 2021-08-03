Junk and Processed food responsible for Diabetes, heart, liver disease: ICMR

Development of chronic diseases like diabetes, heart diseases and liver diseases are multifactorial in nature and eating of junk food and/ or processed food is one of these factors, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) states.

Earlier this week, while replying to a question Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar in the Lok Sabha said, “Various studies indicate that products with high content of fat, sugar or salt may increase the risk of overweight, obesity or certain Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs). Junk foods are high in calorie but low in nutritional value and lead to an excess metabolic weight leading to obesity. An obese individual is prone to life-threatening diseases which are not only limited to cholesterol or diabetes but also can cause stroke and other NCDs.”