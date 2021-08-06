Kangan villagers complain of 'contaminated' drinking water supply

Kangan, Aug 6: The residents of Bamulina locality in Kangan area of Ganderbal district Friday complained that they were forced to consume muddy and contaminated drinking water as the water treatment plant in the area had virtually become non-functional.

According to locals, the water filtration plant where they are supplied drinking water was almost non-functional, compelling hundreds of residents to consume the contaminated water.

“We have no water to drink, take bath or wash clothes. The water we receive from our taps is contaminated and comprises mostly mud. Consuming this water can spread an epidemic in the area,” GhulamRasool, a local said.

The residents urged the authorities to make the water filtration plant functional or make an alternative arrangement for supplying drinking water to the area.