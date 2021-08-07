Karan Singh meets LG Sinha

Srinagar, Aug 7: Former union minister and Member of Parliament Karan Singh met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

Singh, accompanied by former legislator Vikramaditya Singh discussed a host of developmental and other issues of public importance with the Lt Governor.

They also shared their views regarding the present development scenario of J&K.

The Lt Governor observed that the present dispensation was taking result-oriented developmental and welfare measures besides strengthening the concept of Jan-Bhagidari for ensuring transparency and credibility in the governmental processes to fulfill the aspirations of the people of J&K.