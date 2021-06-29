Kargil blind murder case solved, accused arrested: Police

Ganderbal, June 28: A blind murder case of a non-local woman was solved and the accused arrested within the shortest possible time, Police in Kargil said Monday.

Addressing a news conference in Kargil, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kargil, Anayat Ali Chowdhary said that a missing report was lodged at Police Post Panikhar on June 7 wherein the person had said that his wife had gone missing.

Eight days after she went missing from her rented accommodation, the woman's decomposed body was recovered from a ditch in Panikhar.

The missing report was converted into a case of murder after the recovery of the body, he said.

A Special Investigation Team was constituted and during investigations, Police arrested one of the two accused while the search is on for the other.

The SSP identified the arrested man as Vijay Rawat of Nepal and said he was arrested while he was trying to flee Kargil.

Rawat, a labourer, has confessed to the crime and revealed that he, along with another workmate, planned to murder the woman for not releasing their wages, he said.

The SSP said that the woman, her husband and the two labourers, all from Nepal, were working at a cement brick manufacturing unit and living in two separate rooms.

He said that during questioning, Rawat told the Police that he and his associate first strangulated the woman and then hit her with a stone, before burying her in a trench.