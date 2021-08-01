Kargil, Leh leadership pitches for statehood for Ladakh

Ganderbal, Aug 1: The leadership of Leh and Kargil finally built a consensus about the demand for a full-fledged statehood for Ladakh.

Earlier, the twin leadership of Ladakh including Leh and Kargil were having a difference of opinion over several demands.

The leadership of the twin districts including the Apex body Leh and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) held talks to chalk out a joint strategy that would be put forth before the Government of India.

Addressing a joint news conference in Leh, the leaders of the Apex Body Leh and KDA announced that both the leaderships had reached a consensus after deliberations and discussion that there would be a joint demand for a full-fledged statehood for Ladakh.

The presser was jointly addressed by former Member of Parliament and President Apex Body LehThupsanChewang and Co-Chairman of KDA Asgar Ali Karbalaie and Qamar Ali Akhoon.

Talking to Greater Kashmir over phone from Leh, senior politician and Co-Chairman KDA Asgar Ali Karbalaie said that it was a big day for Ladakh region as the leadership of both the districts had built a consensus and agreed to jointly struggle for the full-fledged statehood for Ladakh.

He said that the Apex Body Leh and KDA after the 2nd round of the meeting at Leh reached a consensus on four points including demand for full-fledged statehood for Ladakh, constitutional safeguard with statehood on the lines of 6th Schedule, Article 371, demand for immediate recruitment and defining residents of Ladakh by the Ladakh administration within a month.

Karbalaie said that the recruitment process should be carried on the pattern of the Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) as valid earlier.

The fourth demand which was jointly agreed upon was the two parliamentary seats for Ladakh - one each for Kargil and Leh in the Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha.

“It is a constructive approach and a welcome step that the twin leadership of Ladakh including Leh and Kargil have finally built a consensus about the joint demand for full-fledged statehood for Ladakh,” said KDA member, SajjadKargili.

After Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated in 2019, J&K and Ladakh were designated as union territories.

While J&K has an assembly, Ladakh is without one.

With New Delhi initiating the political process in Jammu and Kashmir, the Apex Body of Leh in Ladakh region recently had deviated from the earlier demand of the 6th Schedule and said that they would be asking for a Union Territory (UT) with a full-fledged legislature.

People’s Movement for 6th Schedule Ladakh known as the Apex Body based in Leh district of the region is the combined group of the mainstream and religious groups, students and elected representatives.

It was formed last year to demand special safeguards under the 6th Schedule of the constitution.

The Apex Body managed to grab the attention of the Centre after it called for a complete poll boycott ahead of the 6th general LAHDC elections in Leh district.

Notably, in January in the ensuing year, the Centre committed to them to form a committee to be headed by the then MoS Home G K Reddy to hold deliberations on the possibilities of Ladakh’s inclusion into the 6th Schedule.

On the other hand, KDA, an amalgam of various political, social and religious organisations have from the beginning opposed the August 5, 2019 move of the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35-A and the bifurcation of the Jammu and Kashmir state.

Kargil leadership is demanding a full-fledged statehood for Ladakh.

On July 1, an 11-member team of KGA met Union MoS Home in Delhi and put forth their demands before him.