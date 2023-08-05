1-day youth conference held in Ganderbal

Ganderbal : One-day youth conference on "Role of youth towards the development of J&K " was held at conference hall Ganderbal on Saturday.

The event was organised by a local NGO 'Voice for Peace and Justice'. Chief Education Officer Ganderbal Abdul Majid Kohli was the chief guest on the occasion. Patron VFPJ Farooq Ganderbali was also present. The speakers on the occasion highlighted the role of youth on the progress and development front. They urged the youth to focus on their goals and strive hard for serving society in a better way for development.