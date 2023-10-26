1 dead, 2 injured in Bandipora accident

Bandipora: A man died and two others, including his brother, were critically injured in an accident on the Bandipora-Srinagar road late Wednesday night, officials said.

The accident occurred when a car (JK01J 5560) overturned at Shilvat, injuring three, including a driver and two passengers.

The commuters and locals helped pull out the injured from the car which was mangled in the accident.

Officials identified the injured as Bilal Ahmad Dar, son of Ghulam Muhammad Dar; Rafeeq Ahmad Dar, son of Abdul Majeed Dar; and Saleem Ahmad Dar, all residents of Gundroshan, Narayan Bagh, Ganderbal.

Officials said that they were first taken to CHC Sumbal and then transferred to JVC, Srinagar.

However, at CHC, Saleem Ahmad Dar, one of the injured was pronounced dead on arrival.

Two other injured are stated to be in critical condition.

Following medico-legal formalities, the officials said that the body of the deceased was handed over to the family for last rites.

Police said that they registered a case under Sections 279 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and are investigating the cause of the accident.