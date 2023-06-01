1 dead, another injured in Kupwara road accident

Kupwara: A person died while another was injured after a car and a load carrier collided head-on at Arampora area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Thursday.

An official said that soon after a Maruti vehicle bearing registration number JK09A 2912 and a Tata mobile bearing registration number JK05F 2506 collided near Arampora, locals and travelers launched a rescue operation.

"The duo was immediately taken to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kupwara, where the doctors declared one of them as brought dead on arrival. The injured was later referred to GMC Baramulla for specialised treatment," he said.