1 dies, 1 injured after falling from walnut trees

Pulwama: One person died while another was injured after falling from walnut trees in two villages of Tral area of Pulwama district on Saturday.

Two persons died during the last week after falling from trees.

Fifty-year-old Basheer Ahmad Bhat, son of Ghulam Qadir of Hufoo Nigeenpora, Tral fell from a walnut tree and was injured.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment but the doctors declared him dead.

In another incident, Shakeel Ahmad Bhat, son of Muhammad Maqbool Bhat of Satoora, Tral fell from a walnut tree and was critically injured.