1 dies, 1 injured in Rajouri house collapse

Rajouri: A middle-aged man died while another was critically injured in an incident of house collapse in Ladhote village of Rajouri, Police said Thursday.
The deceased has been identified as Amjad Hussain, son of Abdul Gafoor of Ladhote while the injured has been identified as Muhammad Mahroof, son of Babu.
Police said that amid rainfall on Thursday evening, a kacha house collapsed in the village Ladhote and two persons came under the debris.
It said that one person was found dead while another was hospitalised in a critical condition.
Several cattle also perished in the incident while household items got damaged.