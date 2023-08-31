1 dies, 11 injured in Tral accident

Pulwama: One person died while 11 others suffered injuries in an accident in Tral area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Asadullah Bhat of Sharifabad Tral.
The incident took place at around 5 pm on Tral-Nowdal road when two vehicles collided with each other.
An official said that at least 12 travellers suffered injuries in the collision.
According to the official, all the injured were immediately shifted to Sub District Hospital Tral.
"Some of the injured were later shifted to SMHS and Bone and Joint Hospital in Srinagar, given the grave nature of their injuries,” the official said.
He said that one of the injured later succumbed to his injuries.