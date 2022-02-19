1 dies as truck falls into gorge at Digdol

Ramban: A person died on spot after the truck he was driving towards Jammu skidded off the road and fell into a gorge at Digdol on Srinagar Jammu National Highway late Saturday night.
Police said a truck bearing registration number PB13AR-6914 skidded off the road and fell into a gorge at Digdol. Soon after the accident, the rescue teams of police and local volunteers rushed to the spot and they, after hectic efforts, retrieved his body from the gorge.
Police identified the deceased as Palvinder Singh, son of Ajeet Singh, resident of Sadhu Chak Gurdaspur, Punjab.
SHO Inspector Sandeep Charak said that the body of the deceased driver was retrieved from the gorge and shifted to the mortuary of District Hospital.