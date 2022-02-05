1 dies in Banihal accident

Ramban: One person died while another was grieviously injured when a vehicle coming from opposite direction hit their bike near Ashar area of Banihal on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Saturday.
Police said a motorcycle (JK19 7322) was hit by some unknown vehicle resulting in grievous injuries to two persons.
Both were rushed to Sub District Hospital Banihal where doctors declared one person brought dead.
Police identified the dead as Sahir Saleem, 18, son of late Muhammad Saleem of Chareel Banihal.
The injured was identified as Haseeb Mushtaq, 19, son of Mushtaq Ahmad of Chareel Banihal.