1 held in Doda with Charas

Jammu: Doda Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a person in Thathri town and recovered 90 grams of Charas from his possession.

A police spokesperson said that during the routine checking at Kalnai bridge Thathri, a team led by SHO Inspector Amrit Katochi apprehended one person namely Sohrab Wani, son of Mohd Ashraf Wani, resident of Tanta tehsil Kahara and recovered 90 grams of narcotic substance (Charas) from his possession.