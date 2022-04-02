1 horse killed, another wounded in a race in Rajouri

Rajouri: One horse was killed and another seriously wounded in a race here.
The race was illegally organised during which horses knocked each other down resulting in death.
The race was organised near Darhali bridge area of Rajouri town. Horse owners from different areas took part in the race.
One horse got killed on the spot while another one got seriously injured while two horse riders also received minor scratches on their body.
Compassion, an animal welfare organization, has strongly condemned the event of horse racing.
"Near sports stadium Rajouri some people organised this horse race in which more then one hundred horses took part," Compassion said in an official statement.
Romeez Khan from Compassion said that his team swung into action and, "Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Rajouri was immediately informed who rushed his doctor for the treatment of the injured horse."
The organisation further stressed the need to check such cruel acts.