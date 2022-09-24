1 killed, 12 injured in road mishap in Poonch

Poonch: A man working as bus conductor got killed while twelve persons sustained injuries in a road accident in Poonch on Saturday evening.

Officials said that the accident took place when a bus JK02BH 8493 was on way to Poonch from Jammu. At Khanetar driver lost control over the vehicle and it turned turtle in the middle of highway.

"One person got killed in the accident after he got crushed under the vehicle and has been identified as Taseer Ahmed son of Mohammad Sharif resident of Phamra Nar in Mendhar," officials said.

They added that twelve people received injuries in the accident who have been taken to district hospital Poonch and are under treatment there. Some have received multiple injuries.