1 killed, 2 injured in Humhama road accident

Srinagar: One person was killed and two others injured when a tipper hit an auto-rickshaw in Humhama area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday evening.

Reports said that a Tipper bearing registration number JKJ04A 8385 driven by one Ishfaq Ahmad Paul son of Ab Rashid Paul, resident of Sheikhpora while on its way from Humhama to Budgam hit an auto-rickshaw bearing registration number JK13G 5820 at Shiekhpora area near Pandith Colony.