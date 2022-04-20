1 killed, 2 injured in Humhama road accident

Srinagar: One person was killed and two others injured when a tipper hit an auto-rickshaw in Humhama area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday evening.
Reports said that a Tipper bearing registration number JKJ04A 8385 driven by one Ishfaq Ahmad Paul son of Ab Rashid Paul, resident of Sheikhpora while on its way from Humhama to Budgam hit an auto-rickshaw bearing registration number JK13G 5820 at Shiekhpora area near Pandith Colony.
In the incident, the auto driver Mohammad Iqbal Dar son of Mohammad Maqbool Dar, resident of Pinglish Tral besides two on board passengers namely Imtiyaz Ahmad Gojri son of Nazir Ahmad Gojri and Bashir Ahmad Gojri son of Mohammad Gojri both residents of Batagund Tral suffered injuries.
The injured trio was subsequently removed to SMHS Hospital Srinagar for treatment, where the auto-driver Mohammad Iqbal Dar succumbed to his injuries shortly after admission.
Confirming the incident, a police official said that a case has been registered in this regard for due proceedings. “We have arrested the driver and seized the vehicle also”, the official said. (GNS)