1 killed, 3 injured in Rajouri mishap

Rajouri: A young man was killed and three others injured in a road accident at Dehri Ralyote in Manjakote area of Rajouri district.
Police said that the accident occured in the morning hours on Thursday when an Ecco vehicle JK02BR 8853 plying on highway from Bhimber Gali towards Rajouri fell in roadside gorge at Dehri Ralyote.
In the accident, officials informed, Rashid Ali (18) son of Zakir Hussain resident of Hayatpura died on the spot while three person got injured.
The injured have been identified as Mohammad Sajad (18) son of Mohammad Razaq resident of Hayatpura, Alam Zaman (22) son of Mohammad Alyas resident of Mendhar and Zaki (14) son of Mohammad Ashraf resident of Mendhar.
The injured were initially taken to PHC Manjakote and later referred to GMC AH Rajouri for specialised treatment.