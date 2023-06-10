1 killed, another injured in Handwara mishap

Kupwara: A teenager was killed and another injured after a tractor turned turtle in Kachiwara village of Handwara on Saturday afternoon.
An official said that a tractor turned turtle on Handwara-Zachaldara highway near Kachiwara village, resulting in injuries to driver and other onboard person.
The duo was taken to District Hospital (DH) Handwara where one of them was declared as brought dead on arrival. The deceased has been identified as Mubashir Ahmad Reshi (17), son of Abdul Rashid, resident of Shatgund Payeen, Handwara.
A case under relevant sections has been registered in Police Station Handwara in this matter.