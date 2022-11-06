1 person arrested for illegal extraction of minerals in Budgam

Srinagar: Acting tough against illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, Police have arrested one person and seized 3 vehicles in Budgam.

A police party of Police Station Khansahib during overnight naka checking at Dreygam Khansahib seized 3 vehicles (Tractors) and arrested one accused person for illegal extraction and transportation of minerals.

However, upon seeing the police party, 2 persons left behind their tractors and fled away from the spot. The arrested person has been identified as Lateef Ahmed Ganie son of Ghulam Rasool Ganie resident of Banderpora. He has been shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.