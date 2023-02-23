1 person arrested in burglary case in Budgam

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No.18/2023 under relevant sections of law was registered at PS Chadoora and investigation was initiated.

During the course of investigation, after strenuous efforts, the investigating team zeroed in on one suspect identified as Ashiq Ahmad Mir son of Gulam Muhammad resident of Surasyar Chadoora and was accordingly called for questioning.

During questioning, officers learned about his involvement in the commission of crime. Stolen property including 1 laptop and 3 cell phones were also recovered on his disclosure. Further investigation is going on and more recoveries are expected.