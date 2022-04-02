1 way Wayil bridge on Sgr-Leh highway causes traffic snarls, commuters suffer

Ganderbal: The frequent traffic snarls due to one way bridge over nallah Sindh near Wayil in Ganderbal district is causing lot of inconvenience to commuters travelling on the Srinagar-Leh highway.

According to the locals, at present, the single lane Bailey bridge over nallah sindh near Wayil connects Srinagar with Ladakh. It often witnesses frequent traffic jams, causing inconvenience to commuters.