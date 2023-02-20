10 drug peddlers arrested across Kashmir

Srinagar: Police in a series of actions have arrested ten drug peddlers across Kashmir and recovered a huge cache of contraband and psychotropic substances from their possession.
In Pulwama, a police party at a checkpoint established at Chatapora Pulwama arrested 2 bike-born drug peddlers identified as Afaq Ahmad Malik son of Bashir Ahmad Malik resident of Chatapora Pulwama and Parvaiz Ahmad Bhat son of Gh Hussain Bhat resident of Gangoo. During search, 20 bottles of codiene phosphate were recovered from their possession.
Motorcycle bearing registration number JK04G-3894 has also been seized. At Another checkpoint established at Gangoo Crossing, a police party arrested a drug peddler identified as Mehmood Ali son of Ali Mohammad Mir resident of Hanji Khula Gangoo Pulwama. During the search, 70 grams of Charas and 2.4 kgs of Cannabis powder was recovered from his possession.
At another checkpoint established at Below Crossing, a police party arrested a drug peddler identified as Tariq Ahmad Najar son of Gh Hassan Najar resident of Rajpora. During the search, 10 bottles of Codeine Phosphate were recovered from his possession.
In Baramulla, a police party arrested a drug peddler identified as Tajamul Farooq Dar son of Farooq Ahmad resident of Chandiloora Tangmarg at a checkpoint established at Entry Point Gulmarg. During search, 40 grams of charas was recovered from his possession.
At another checkpoint established at Gingal Uri, a police party arrested a drug peddler identified as Shahnawaz Mir son of Mutwali Mir resident of Daragutliyan Uri.
During search, 50 grams of Charas was recovered from his possession. In Kulgam, a police party during patrolling at Adigan Village arrested a drug peddler identified as Abdul Rashid Dar son of Abdul Ahad Dar resident of Shamsipora, Qaimoh. 25 Kgs of Ganja concealed in two Nylon Bags was recovered from his possession.
Similarly in Handwara, a police party at a checkpoint established on Baramulla-Handwara highway at Rasripora arrested two drug peddlers identified as Irshad Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Rashid resident of Handwara and Hilal Ahmad Mir son of Mohammad Amin resident of Behrampora Rafiabad.
During search, 480 grams of Charas and 385 Tapentadol banned tablets were recovered from their possession. Meanwhile, another police party arrested a drug peddler during patrolling at Tulwari Langate.
He has been identified as Zubair Bashir Wani @Umar son of Bashir Ahmad resident of Tulwari Langate. 110 grams of Charas has been recovered from his possession.