10 drug peddlers arrested across Kashmir

Srinagar: Police in a series of actions have arrested ten drug peddlers across Kashmir and recovered a huge cache of contraband and psychotropic substances from their possession.

In Pulwama, a police party at a checkpoint established at Chatapora Pulwama arrested 2 bike-born drug peddlers identified as Afaq Ahmad Malik son of Bashir Ahmad Malik resident of Chatapora Pulwama and Parvaiz Ahmad Bhat son of Gh Hussain Bhat resident of Gangoo. During search, 20 bottles of codiene phosphate were recovered from their possession.

Motorcycle bearing registration number JK04G-3894 has also been seized. At Another checkpoint established at Gangoo Crossing, a police party arrested a drug peddler identified as Mehmood Ali son of Ali Mohammad Mir resident of Hanji Khula Gangoo Pulwama. During the search, 70 grams of Charas and 2.4 kgs of Cannabis powder was recovered from his possession.

At another checkpoint established at Below Crossing, a police party arrested a drug peddler identified as Tariq Ahmad Najar son of Gh Hassan Najar resident of Rajpora. During the search, 10 bottles of Codeine Phosphate were recovered from his possession.