10-year-old boy drowns to death in Wular Lake

Bandipora: In a tragic incident on Monday a ten-year-old boy drowned to death in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Officials identified the boy as Aman Manzoor, 10, of Baramulla district. Witnesses said the boy had been taking pictures and enjoying a bath, near the newly built Gazebo constructed by WUCMA in Zurimamz village of the district, when he drowned.

He was immediately rushed to district hospital Bandipora for treatment, however, doctors at the hospital declared him dead on arrival. “He had consumed a lot of water as he drowned and showed no signs of life when brought to the hospital,” the Medical Superintendent of district hospital Bandipora, Sheikh Mushtaq told Greater Kashmir.

The Bandipora district has witnessed back-to-back tragic drowning incidents from last week when two siblings died in Jehlum in Sumbal on 24 June, the same day a minor also drowned to death in a nearby village. On July 1, an elderly woman slipped in the Madhumati River and was retrieved dead.