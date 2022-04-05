100 young ‘Chen Zhi Scholarship’ students selected

Srinagar: Prince Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Prince Holding Group has announced names of 100 young and bright Cambodian minds as the inaugural batch for the Chen Zhi Scholarship.

As per the handout issued here, the scholarship program is a progressive initiative under the leadership of philanthropist Chen Zhi, Chairman of Prince Holding Group, in collaboration with MoEYS.

“The recipients will be pursuing their education goals through reduced barriers such as limited financial circumstances in their academic journey,” the handout reads.