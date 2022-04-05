100 young ‘Chen Zhi Scholarship’ students selected

Srinagar: Prince Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Prince Holding Group has announced names of 100 young and bright Cambodian minds as the inaugural batch for the Chen Zhi Scholarship.
As per the handout issued here, the scholarship program is a progressive initiative under the leadership of philanthropist Chen Zhi, Chairman of Prince Holding Group, in collaboration with MoEYS.
“The recipients will be pursuing their education goals through reduced barriers such as limited financial circumstances in their academic journey,” the handout reads.
“We were excited to receive more than 1,500 applications submitted over three months for the inaugural batch of Chen Zhi Scholarship," said Gabriel Tan, Chief Communications Officer of Prince Holding Group.
“We have now finalised a hundred top achievers across Cambodia in hopes of ensuring more talents receive a solid foundation in pursuing their dreams, to build a better future for Cambodia,” he said.
This is the first-ever large-scale scholarship offered by Prince Foundation seeking to boost young Cambodians morale since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The selection process was led by MoEYS with full support from Prince Foundation members.
The scholarship will offer full fees and stipends for students pursuing Bachelor's degrees at top Cambodian universities, including Royal University of Phnom Penh, National University of Management, and Institute of Technology of Cambodia.
Prince Group is working to ensure the scholarship works towards achieving the goals outlined in the Education Strategic Plan (2019-2023) that has been designed to implement much-needed education, youth, and sports reforms.
“With this scholarship program, we hope to play a part to improve and elevate the education level as well as through other ESG initiatives and thought leadership activities planned out this year. We seek to empower the 100 scholars further with various work and learning opportunities should they choose to work with us," added Gabriel.