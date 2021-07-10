1044 cases settled during LokAdalat in Baramulla

Srinagar: District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Baramulla on Saturday organized the National LokAdalat on under the directions of the National Legal Services Authority and J&K Legal Services Authority.

The guidelines and directions in this behalf had already been issued by the Executive Chairman of J&K Legal Services Authority Justice All Mohammad Magray.

As many as 13 Benches had been constituted for hearing of the identified cases throughout the District. A total number of 1600 cases were taken up throughout the District before the different LokAdalat benches, out of which 1044 cases were settled amicably on spot.