1044 cases settled during LokAdalat in Baramulla

Srinagar: District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Baramulla on Saturday organized the National LokAdalat on under the directions of the National Legal Services Authority and J&K Legal Services Authority.
The guidelines and directions in this behalf had already been issued by the Executive Chairman of J&K Legal Services Authority Justice All Mohammad Magray.
As many as 13 Benches had been constituted for hearing of the identified cases throughout the District. A total number of 1600 cases were taken up throughout the District before the different LokAdalat benches, out of which 1044 cases were settled amicably on spot.
A compensation amount of Rs. 57 lacs was awarded in MACT cases whereas an amount of Rs 1.37 crore was also awarded as recovery amount in the Bank recovery cases.
“Besides an amount of Rs 1.50 lakh was also released on account of composition in traffic offences and Rs 1,06,03,000 was also realized on account of maintenance charges. An amount of Rs 10 lakh was released in N.I.Act cases,” said spokesperson.
He added that litigant people especially hailing from economically weaker sections of the society hailed the organization of LokAdalat which settled their long pending matters.
“The LokAdalat was held under the supervision of Chairman DLSA Baramulla Mohammad YousufWani, SayeemQayoom, Secretary DLSA Baramulla had made all arrangements and preparations for the said event,” said spokesperson.