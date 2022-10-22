106 drug traffickers detained under PIT- NDPS: Govt

Srinagar: To curb drug menace in Kashmir Division, the Divisional Administration Kashmir today said that 106 detention orders have been issued till today during the current year under Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act, 1988, (PIT-NDPS).

According to the statement issued by Divisional Commissioner's Office, 23 detention orders under PIT-NDPS were issued in Srinagar, 10 in Budgam, 01 in Ganderbal, 04 Anantnag, 08 Kulgam, 13 Pulwama, 04 in Shopian, 15 in Baramulla, 04 Bandipora and 24 in Kupwara.

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole had earlier directed District Administrations to take strict actions against those who are involved in the illicit trafficking of drugs and are repetitive offenders.