10.70 lakh saplings to be planted across Kashmir during winter: Director Social Forestry

Kupwara: Director Social Forestry Department, J&K, Roshan Jaggi Monday said that the department was going for a massive plantation drive across Kashmir during winter and as part of the ‘Green J&K Drive’, it would plant upto 10.70 lakh saplings.

Speaking to media persons during his visit to various parts of Kupwara, he said that 1.30 lakh sapling would be distributed among the farmers, Army, paramilitary forces and different educational institutions.

Jaggi said that the farmers and other stakeholders should actively participate and take advantage of this initiative of the department.