10TH, 12TH EXAMS| Admin imposes Sec 144 around exam centres

Baramulla: District Magistrate Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar imposed restrictions within 200-meter radius of all the examination centres in the north Kashmir district for the class 10th and 12th annual private and bi-annual examinations that started from September 5.

The restrictions have been imposed under Section 144 CrPC which aimed to conduct these examinations in a fair and transparent manner.

However, the associated staff and the security personnel deployed for the examination have been exempted from the prohibitory orders.