11 committee members visit 15 Corps headquarters

Srinagar: The 11 Members of Parliament led by Chairman, Parliamentary Committee of External Affairs P P Chaudhary visited 15 Corps on Wednesday.

A statement of the Army issued here said that on arrival at 15 Corps headquarters, the MPs were received by GOC 15 Corps Lt Gen D P Pandey.

It said that the GOC briefed them on the situation on the Line of Control (LoC) and in the hinterland.

The statement said that they were also briefed on the steps being taken to break the cycle of violence and bring peace and stability in Kashmir.

It said that the efforts of the 15 Corps towards Citizen-Army connect were also highlighted.

The statement said, “The MEA representative also briefed the members on counter-terrorism efforts of the MEA. The committee members were later shown modern equipment currently being effectively used by the IA. The Parliamentary Committee of External Affairs appreciated the efforts of the security forces and expressed satisfaction at the improved security situation in Kashmir. The committee members expressed that there is a need for greater efforts at MHA, MEA and MoD level to counter false propaganda of the adversaries and share the ground truth at all forums.”

It said that the Chairman Parliamentary Committee of External Affairs laid a wreath while the other members offered floral tributes at the Chinar War Memorial.