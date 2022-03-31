11-day peace education programme concludes at KU

Srinagar: An 11-day peace education programme for students and research scholars concluded at the University of Kashmir on Thursday.

The programme was organised by The Prem Rawat Foundation, Los Angeles, USA in collaboration with Shah-i-Hamadan Institute of Islamic Studies (SHIIS) and Sheikh ul-Aalam Centre for Multidisciplinary Studies (SACMS)

In his presidential address, Prof M Yusuf Ganai, Dean, School of Social Sciences, who was chief guest on the occasion, highlighted the role that Sufis and Reshis of Kashmir played in the development and promotion of composite culture and how they represented a tolerant ideology and compassionate culture.