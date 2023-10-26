11 persons arrested in Baramulla for illegal transportation of minerals

The accused persons have been identified as Riyaz Ahmad Mir, Javaid Ahmad Bhat, Khursheed Ahmad Dar, Mohd Amin Mir, all residents of Ghat Delina, Riyaz Ahmad Ganaie resident of Zehanpora, Mohd Irfan Malik resident of Drangbal, Irshad Ahmad Dar resident of Jalsheeri Baramulla, Imran Bashir, resident of Drangbal, Mehraj Din Sofi resident of Chijhama Rafiabad, Nadeem Ahmad Mir resident of Soipora Magam and Akhtar Ali Malik resident of Soipora Magam.

Meanwhile 1 accused driver fled away from the spot and efforts are on to nab him. Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and further investigation has been initiated.

“Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt with as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with their concerned police units,” police said.