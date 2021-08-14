110 Accounts posts created in Revenue Department

Srinagar: To bring greater transparency in accountancy-related activities of field offices of the Revenue Department, the Administrative Council (AC), which met here Saturday under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved creation of 110 posts of Accounts personnel in the department.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the new posts would be created in the offices of Financial Commissioner, IG Registration, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Custodian General and Revenue Training Institutes, Settlement Organisation, Nazool Organization, and others.

He said that the new accounts cells in the Revenue department would be a single-point interface for all issues involving financial matters and would act as bulwark against fiscal indiscipline.

Further, the specialised cells would also have to play a crucial role in thoroughly scrutinising budget proposals, maintaining departmental accounts in accordance with the requirements under the State Financial Rules, and evaluating progress and achievements for seeking supplementary grants.

The newly-created posts include two Chief Accounts Officers, 26 Accounts Officers, seven Assistant Accounts Officers, 22 Accountants, and 53 Account Assistants.