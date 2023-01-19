11600 kanals of government land retrieved in Ganderbal district

Ganderbal: Continuing its anti-encroachment drive to retrieve the State, Kahchari land from the encroachers, the District Administration Ganderbal on Thursday launched a major anti-encroachment drive in various parts of the district and retrieved over 700 kanal of land.

Officials said that on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shyambir a joint team of Revenue, and Police department led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Mehraj-ud-Din Shah on Thursday retrieved 718 kanals of State and Kahcharai land in various tehsils of the district.

Officials said that during ongoing drive District Administration Ganderbal has retrieved 11600 kanals of State and Kahcharai land across the district as on date which can be used for community purposes.