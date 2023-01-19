11600 kanals of government land retrieved in Ganderbal district

Ganderbal: Continuing its anti-encroachment drive to retrieve the State, Kahchari land from the encroachers, the District Administration Ganderbal on Thursday launched a major anti-encroachment drive in various parts of the district and retrieved over 700 kanal of land.
Officials said that on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shyambir a joint team of Revenue, and Police department led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Mehraj-ud-Din Shah on Thursday retrieved 718 kanals of State and Kahcharai land in various tehsils of the district.
Officials said that during ongoing drive District Administration Ganderbal has retrieved 11600 kanals of State and Kahcharai land across the district as on date which can be used for community purposes.
Talking to Greater Kashmir the Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Shyambir said that the anti-encroachment drives undertaken to preserve Government land will continue and no one will be spared and all the illegal encroachments on state as well as Kahcharai land will be removed.
The DC sought cooperation of the general public in its action against encroachments.
“The encroached land once retrieved can be used for different community purposes so that people in large get benefited,” DC said.
Pertinently, District Administration has given strict directions to the Tehsildars and enforcement teams to speed up the drive against the land encroachments in their respective jurisdictions.
The District Administration has sought cooperation of general public in retrieving the government land from land grabbers and also warned of action under CrPC in matters of encroachment on State/Kahcharai land.
Meanwhile, Tehsildar Gund Javid Iqbal has issued a notice and asked encroachers of State/Kacharie land to voluntarily relinquish the illegal possession else action as warranted under law shall be taken against them, besides retrieval of all such land will be done by district administration.