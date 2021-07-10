1182 cases settled during LokAdalat in Budgam

Srinagar: A National LokAdalat was inaugurated by Mohammad Ashraf Malik-Chairman District Legal Services Authority Budgam, at District Court Complex Budgam.

Each Court had identified cases for the LokAdalat beforehand and same were placed before eight different benches constituted by DLSA Budgam for settlement in LokAdalat.

The matters placed before the Benches included Civil, Criminal Compoundable, Cheque bounce, Bank matters, MACT, Matrimonial, Tenancy, Electricity and Pre-litigation matters. However, efforts were made to place oldest cases before the Benches for their settlement as per the directions of Executive Chairman, JK LSA