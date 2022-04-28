12 BDO posts vacant in Baramulla district

“Be it approval of projects, or planning and execution of different works, a common man here is facing severe problem,” said Rafiq Balote, BDC Chairman uri. “We have appraised all the higher ups about the seriousness of issue, however, so far no forward movement is noticed,” he added.

Fayaz Ahmad, a contractor said how can a single Block development Officer do justice when he is asked to hold charge of five blocks. He said whenever, “we visit local block office for different works like clearance of bills or planning section, we return empty.

Most of the villages in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district are located on higher reaches. The different projects undertaken by the rural development department are being executed in the upper reaches only. With so many blocks of rural development department running headless, the monitoring of such projects too had got affected.