12 persons arrested over illegal transportation of minerals

Srinagar: Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have seized 8 vehicles and arrested 8 persons in Budgam.

Police Post Humhama during patrolling at Humhama near Salsabeel School Humhama seized 8 tippers bearing registration numbers JK19-0858, JK03B-3620, JK01K-2374, JK17-2118, JK02AC-7822, JK04C-1580, JK03B-0714 and JK01N-8098, involved in illegal transportation of minerals. The drivers of these vehicles identified as Aashiq Hussain Rather, Javaid Hussain Mir, Irshad Hussain Mir, Ishfaq Ahmad Paul, Ab Rahman Bhat, Irfan Ahmed Beigh, Aaqib Hussain Mir and Mohd Iqbal Teli resident of Palibagh Budgam were also arrested on the spot.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Budgam and investigation taken up.

Meanwhile, while acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have seized 4 vehicles and arrested 4 persons in Baramulla.

A police party under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg assisted by SHO PS Tangmarg seized 4 vehicles (4 tractors) and arrested 4 drivers for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Ferozpora Nallah Tangmarg. The accused drivers have been identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Khan resident of Khaminderpora, Javid Ahmad Mir resident of Ferozpora, Rouf Ahmad Kumar resident of Hajibal Tangmarg and Mohd Shafi Ganie resident of Hardu Ichloo Tangmarg.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at Police Station Tangmarg and investigation has been initiated.

Persons found indulging in illegal extraction activities shall be dealt with as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with their concerned police units.