12 persons fall ill after consuming feast

Baramulla: At least 12 persons were admitted at the associated hospital of Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla after they complained of severe fatigue, diarrhoea, stomach cramps, lack of energy, and abdominal pain after consuming a feast at Singhpora in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday.

An official of the GMC Baramulla said that all 12 persons were diagnosed with food poisoning after consuming a feast at a marriage function on Thursday afternoon.

Medical Superintendent of the associated hospital of GMC Baramulla, Dr Parvaiz Masoodi said that all the 12 patients were currently in stable condition.

“The condition of the patients is stable. Once their health condition will improve further, they will be discharged from the hospital," he said.