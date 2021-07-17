12 water bodies in Srinagar have ‘almost’ dried up: Report

Srinagar: Twelve water bodies out of 19 in Srinagar have dried up due to encroachments and official apathy.

According to the environment plan report of Srinagar district, Sumbalar Tachi, Parinag Chhaterhama, Nishat Temple Nag, Checki Dara, Ishber Astan, Kachrinag Ishber, water bodies of Ishber Kral Mohalla, Drang Mohalla Ishber, Paltan Gan Wadi, Zewan payeem, Darnar Nag and Mokdam Mohalla Zewan have been identified to have almost dried up.

“The question arises, how can we prevent deterioration and degradation of our environment? The task of conserving and preserving our environment during these modern times is Herculean,” reads an action plan report.

“The only solution to this critical environmental issue is people's mass participation in saving the environment. Mass afforestation drives and stopping the use of fossil fuels can help solve this problem. Various gaps have been identified in each and every action area. The action plans, which are suggested, have to be implemented to minimise these gaps.”

The environment has suggested that Rs 3.07 crore is required for restoration of various water bodies of district Srinagar.

“This entire preservation and conservation cannot be done only at the administration level. The public participation and behavioural changes have to be increased manifolds to achieve the target of clean environment. And it can be achieved through mass awareness and creation of a feeling of belongingness amongst the populace.”

It has also recommended de-silting, de-weeding, strengthening embankments and banning disposal of waste into water bodies.